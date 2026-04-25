FHSU Shotgun Team Finishes as National Runner-Up

The Fort Hays State University Shotgun Team traveled to the 2025 ACUI/SCTP National Championship with determination and something to prove. Fueled by months of hard work and preparation, the Tigers were ready to unleash their talent on the national stage.

The competition took place during the week of March 17–23. After an early and dark Monday morning departure, the team arrived in San Antonio, Tex., ready to compete. Tuesday was dedicated to practice and acclimation, allowing the athletes to prepare mentally for the demanding week ahead.

The competition began on Wednesday with Trap and Doubles Trap. True to form, the Tigers battled a challenging north wind but performed admirably, scoring 490×500 in Trap and 468×500 in Doubles Trap. Though they narrowly missed the podium in both events, their scores kept them within striking distance.

Thursday brought clear skies and new opportunities. The team took on Sporting Clays first, facing tough targets with resilience and determination. Their 433×500 score kept them in contention, but again, just shy of the podium. That afternoon, Doubles Skeet was next, and the Tigers delivered this time. With a phenomenal score of 482×500, they earned a second-place finish and a spot on the podium.

Heading into the final day, the Tigers knew they needed big scores to stay in the hunt for a national title. Friday morning’s Super Sporting event proved to be a turning point. With a chip on their shoulder, the team stepped up and posted an impressive 471×500—earning a first-place podium finish and propelling them back into championship contention.

The final event was Skeet, and the Tigers came out strong, pushing toward an epic comeback. Despite a solid 492×500 score and a third-place finish, they ultimately fell just four targets short of tying the Division II National Champions.

When all was said and done, the FHSU Shotgun Sports Team earned the title of 2025 ACUI/SCTP Division II National Runner-Up with an outstanding High Overall Team score of 2836×3000. While it wasn’t the ending they had hoped for, the coaching staff couldn’t be prouder of the grit, growth, and unity this young team displayed throughout the week.

Team members include:

Xander Winchel, Spring Hill

Max Werner, Phillipsburg

Luke Bower, Silver City, N

Cory Walker, Live Oak, Calif.

Kyler Niblock, Hoxie

Dawson Arnett, Shawnee, Okla.

Grant Rainey, Pottsboro, Tex.

Emily Miller, Norton

Michaela Baalmann, Wichita

Braden Chambers, Chelsea, Okla.

Austin Smith, Weatherford, Okla.

Tyler Smelker, La Mesa, NM

Andrew Saville, Shawnee

Zach Garrett, Arp, Tex

Shay Mahnken, Pittsburg

Peter Saville, Shawnee

Tommy Thew, Oden, Ark.

Breanna Zogg, Cable, Wis.

Logan Schmidt, Hays

Blake Coble, Berthoud, Colo.

The team wrapped up the season with several outstanding individual honors. Four athletes earned the prestigious title of Collegiate All-American:

Andrew Saville

Zach Garrett

Dawson Arnett

Emily Miller

In addition, an impressive ten athletes were recognized as Academic All-Americans for their excellence in both the classroom and on the range: