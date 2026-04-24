Retiring School Staff to be Honored

Salina Public Schools will host a recognition ceremony for retiring faculty and staff members.

According to the District, a celebration is planned on Thursday, May 7, at Martinelli’s Little Italy. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. All community members are invited to join the celebration for these individuals’ dedicated service.

Retiring staff members who will be recognized include:

Beckie Berneking

Cindy Biehler

Kathy Clark

Pam Cook

Debby Deiser

Melinda Eitel

Mary Franco

Sheryl Hedlund

Randy Maag

Angela McClain

Brandi Nash

Katrina Paradis

Shana Pittenger

Patti Robben

Jamie Terry

Scott VanDeCreek

Sue Watson

Rosemary Whitley

Gloria Woods

Cathy Yarochowicz

The district also will present certificates to individuals who have completed 25 years of service. Qualifying staff include:

Joe Acheson

Amy Armstrong

Amber Bohm

Cheri Boyer

Amy Counts

Don Crow

Jessie Deines

Elizabeth Duggins

Amanda Ediger

Russ Fowler

Mary Gardner

Jami Garnett

Chris Mikesell-Green

Melanie Hammond

Jessica Harris

Darlene Hoeffner

Michelle Jones

Kelley Jones

Lesa Larson

Shirley Luce

Jennifer Marshall

Paul Mensching

Tracy Olson

Jessica Painter

Lisa Parker

Lisa Peters

Traci Pfeifer

Tim Quinn

Kelsi Richards

Tony Slothower

Garett Soden

Kelley VanDeCreek

Ronda Williams.

Board members have been invited to attend. No official action will take place.