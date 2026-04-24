Retiring School Staff to be Honored

Salina Public Schools will host a recognition ceremony for retiring faculty and staff members.
According to the District, a celebration is planned on Thursday, May 7, at Martinelli’s Little Italy. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. All community members are invited to join the celebration for these individuals’ dedicated service.
Retiring staff members who will be recognized include:
- Beckie Berneking
- Cindy Biehler
- Kathy Clark
- Pam Cook
- Debby Deiser
- Melinda Eitel
- Mary Franco
- Sheryl Hedlund
- Randy Maag
- Angela McClain
- Brandi Nash
- Katrina Paradis
- Shana Pittenger
- Patti Robben
- Jamie Terry
- Scott VanDeCreek
- Sue Watson
- Rosemary Whitley
- Gloria Woods
- Cathy Yarochowicz
The district also will present certificates to individuals who have completed 25 years of service. Qualifying staff include:
- Joe Acheson
- Amy Armstrong
- Amber Bohm
- Cheri Boyer
- Amy Counts
- Don Crow
- Jessie Deines
- Elizabeth Duggins
- Amanda Ediger
- Russ Fowler
- Mary Gardner
- Jami Garnett
- Chris Mikesell-Green
- Melanie Hammond
- Jessica Harris
- Darlene Hoeffner
- Michelle Jones
- Kelley Jones
- Lesa Larson
- Shirley Luce
- Jennifer Marshall
- Paul Mensching
- Tracy Olson
- Jessica Painter
- Lisa Parker
- Lisa Peters
- Traci Pfeifer
- Tim Quinn
- Kelsi Richards
- Tony Slothower
- Garett Soden
- Kelley VanDeCreek
- Ronda Williams.
Board members have been invited to attend. No official action will take place.