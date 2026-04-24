Retiring School Staff to be Honored

By Todd Pittenger April 24, 2026

Salina Public Schools will host a recognition ceremony for retiring faculty and staff members.

According to the District, a celebration is planned on Thursday, May 7, at Martinelli’s Little Italy. The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. All community members are invited to join the celebration for these individuals’ dedicated service.

Retiring staff members who will be recognized include:

  • Beckie Berneking
  • Cindy Biehler
  • Kathy Clark
  • Pam Cook
  • Debby Deiser
  • Melinda Eitel
  • Mary Franco
  • Sheryl Hedlund
  • Randy Maag
  • Angela McClain
  • Brandi Nash
  • Katrina Paradis
  • Shana Pittenger
  • Patti Robben
  • Jamie Terry
  • Scott VanDeCreek
  • Sue Watson
  • Rosemary Whitley
  • Gloria Woods
  • Cathy Yarochowicz

The district also will present certificates to individuals who have completed 25 years of service. Qualifying staff include:

  • Joe Acheson
  • Amy Armstrong
  • Amber Bohm
  • Cheri Boyer
  • Amy Counts
  • Don Crow
  • Jessie Deines
  • Elizabeth Duggins
  • Amanda Ediger
  • Russ Fowler
  • Mary Gardner
  • Jami Garnett
  • Chris Mikesell-Green
  • Melanie Hammond
  • Jessica Harris
  • Darlene Hoeffner
  • Michelle Jones
  • Kelley Jones
  • Lesa Larson
  • Shirley Luce
  • Jennifer Marshall
  • Paul Mensching
  • Tracy Olson
  • Jessica Painter
  • Lisa Parker
  • Lisa Peters
  • Traci Pfeifer
  • Tim Quinn
  • Kelsi Richards
  • Tony Slothower
  • Garett Soden
  • Kelley VanDeCreek
  • Ronda Williams.

Board members have been invited to attend. No official action will take place.