Tips Sought in $60,000 Theft Case

Tips are being sought in connection with a $60,000 theft from a towing lot. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, On April 14th between 12:00 p.m. and 12:40 p.m., an unknown white male and unknown white female, operating a silver/tan 2004 Lincoln Aviator displaying Nebraska registration 22-P180, unlawfully entered the premises of Palmer Towing and Recovery, located at 160 Millennium Way in rural Saline County.

While on the property, the suspects removed three catalytic converters from two vehicles and stole battery cables from five semi-tractors being stored at the location.

The suspects also forcibly entered a storage shed by drilling out the lock mechanism. Once inside, they removed miscellaneous electrical tools, precision automotive tools, line wrenches, angle wrenches, several torque wrenches, and several screwdrivers.

The total estimated loss from the theft and property damage is approximately $60,100.00.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow the Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.