Ell-Saline Cardinals Baseball Drops A Pair to Moundridge in Close Games

Picture courtesy of Diane Dowell

GAME 1 (7 innings):

MOUNDRIDGE 7

ELL-SALINE 4

The Ell-Saline Cardinals were back in action Friday after coming off their sweep of Herington earlier this week. The 7-7 Cardinals welcomed league foe the Moundridge Wildcats to Brookville who boast a 11-4 season record. The Wildcats built a 6 run lead before a late surge by the Cardinals came up short with a 7-4 loss.

Junior Julian Roche was on the mound the Cardinals as senior Clay Wilson got the nod for the Wildcats.

Moundridge pounced first as they scored 3 runs in the top of the first as the Cardinals had 2 errors in the frame.

Ell-Saline stranded 9 runners in the afternoon including 2 in the bottom of the first after having runners on 1st and 2nd with one out. Wilson and the Wildcats were able to get out of it unscathed.

The Wildcats scored two more in the 3rd and one more in the 4th inning and took a 6-0 lead into the bottom of the 5th. Roche pitched 3 1/3 before Lucas Swetson came in and finished the game.

After scoring a run on a hit batter the Cardinals were looking to close the gap. Asher Kejr came to the plate with bases loaded and one out and found the gap for a 2-RBI double and the it was a 6-3 ballgame in favor of Moundridge.

Ell-Saline added another run in the bottom of the 6th as senior Quinten Ernzen singled in JT Moye and it was a 6-4 game.

Moundridge added an insurance run in the top of the 7th before Atley Lichti came in for the Wildcats and shut the door on any comeback hopes as the Cardinals went 1, 2, 3 in the inning.

Junior Jaxson Seed was the City Plumbing and HVAC player of the game on the afternoon not for what he did at the plate but for what he did behind the plate. Seed was responsible for 5 outs from his catchers position including 2 pick-offs and he caught 3 people stealing.

GAME 2 (7 innings):

MOUNDRIDGE 11

ELL-SALINE 6

In game 2, Quinten Ernzen got the start for Ell-Saline and Cooper Schmidt took the hill for the Wildcats.

Moundridge raced out to a big lead before Ell-Saline tried to claw their way back. Moundridge led 9-4 before Ell-Saline was able to bring it within 3 runs at 9-6.

The Wildcats added 2 more runs as Lichti finished out game 2 as well as Moundridge took the sweep on the night.

Ell-Saline is back in action Monday night as they travel to Salina to take on Sacred Heart.