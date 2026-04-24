Man Accused of Illegally Having Guns

A Salina man allegedly illegally in possession of gun was arrested during a traffic stop.

According to Salina Police, on Thursday at about 2:00 in the afternoon an officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation in the area of Cloud and Broadway. The vehicle was stopped and contact was made with the driver, 39-year-old Jason McKellips of Salina.

The officer observed a handgun in the vehicle and was aware McKellips was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a protection order against him. It was determined McKellips possibly had more guns in his residence.

While executing a search warrant at his home, officers located two additional firearms. There also was a juvenile in the home at the time of the search.

McKellips was booked into the Saline County Jail and could face charges which include: