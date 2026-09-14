FHSU Recognized For Military Commitment

Fort Hays State University has been honored for its commitment to supporting military-connected students and employees. The school has earned statewide recognition with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Above and Beyond Award.

FHSU received the award Sept. 9 on the university campus in recognition of its support of its employees who are members of the National Guard and Army Reserve. The award recognizes employers who have gone “above and beyond” the legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

According to the school, FHSU was selected from a pool of employers whose representatives received the ESGR Patriot Award in 2025. Dr. Richard Lisichenko, chair of the Department of Geosciences, received the Patriot Award last November after being nominated by Dr. Jonathan Sumrall, assistant professor of geosciences. At the time, Sumrall was deployed to Kuwait.

Joe Leroux, military outreach coordinator for ESGR, praised Lisichenko for the support he provided to Sumrall during his deployment.

“Thank you so much, sir, for being the kind of supervisor who was able to work well with an employee who was deployed,” Leroux said. “That employee was very touched by your recognition of their military service, not making them feel like it was an impediment to their civilian career path.”

Leroux also recognized Lisichenko for staying connected with Sumrall’s family during his deployment.

“More so, you kept in touch with their family. You did check-ins with them. You helped them feel connected, not just to their civilian employer, but to the community,” Leroux said.

In addition to the Patriot Award, ESGR appreciated the university’s broader support of military-connected students and employees.

Leroux noted that FHSU goes beyond basic requirements in supporting members of the military community. He also pointed to the university’s Military Science and Leadership program, which helps address the critical need for military officers.

“You all do so much more than the bare bones of the requirement for the award,” Leroux said. “When an employer does something more, that touches us because those of us who are volunteering for ESGR were once in the same circumstances where we needed the support of our employers.”

Dr. Tisa Mason, FHSU president, accepted the award on behalf of the university and expressed appreciation for the military-connected employees and students who contribute to the FHSU community.

“We are deeply grateful for their service to our country and proud to have them as an important part of our university community,” Mason said.

For Dr. Dennis King, FHSU associate vice president for student affairs/enrollment leadership, the award is meaningful because it recognizes everyone at FHSU, from the Military Focused Committee to the National Guard Officer Candidate School to FHSU’s Military Leadership programs.

“It’s an honor to assist military families,” he said.

FHSU provides flexibility in its academic programs to accommodate military-connected students regardless of where they are stationed. The university has also consistently been recognized as one of the best online options for military-connected students.

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To learn more about military education opportunities and resources at FHSU, visit fhsu.edu/military.