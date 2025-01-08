FHSU Entrepreneurs Flourish in Hansen Hall

Fort Hays State University students Lincoln Myers and Tyler Preisser wake up each day inspired to create something new and exciting. As residents of the on-campus Dane G. Hansen Scholarship Hall, the pair have embraced new opportunities to grow, learn, and connect. Hansen Hall offers entrepreneurial-minded students like Lincoln and Tyler a community designed to enrich students’ college experience. They can’t help but reflect on the memories and friendships that have already begun shaping their futures.

Lincoln, a Colby native, has leveraged his time in Hansen Hall by becoming president of the Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization and founder of Myers Media LLC, an independent media company he founded while at FHSU. Lincoln specializes in building companies’ brands through producing video advertisements, drone photography, and videography. Aside from launching a company while studying digital production and marketing, Lincoln is most proud of his work with local, national, and international companies.

“My time in Hansen Hall has helped me refine and expand my vision, especially as I connect with like-minded peers who challenge me to think bigger,” said Lincoln.

One of those peers is FHSU senior Tyler Preisser. As an engineering design major, Tyler came to FHSU after receiving a scholarship to live in Hansen Hall. Time on campus has allowed Tyler the opportunities and resources to pursue his entrepreneurial interests. Growing up in the small town of Buhler has shaped some of his work. Building a social media following of hundreds of thousands and building a hydroelectric animal-saving water filtration system are only a few examples of what Tyler has been working on as a Hansen Hall resident.

“Living around passionate, driven, entrepreneurial-minded people while at FHSU has shaped me into who I am today,” said Tyler.

Mr. Dane G. Hansen followed in the footsteps of his parents as a successful entrepreneur. The charitable foundation that bears his name today has a mission to improve the quality of life for the residents of Northwest Kansas. Lincoln and Tyler are just two of the 33 outstanding Fort Hays State students who call Hansen Hall home. Since opening in 2016, Hansen Hall has become an entrepreneurial hub on campus, fostering innovation and collaboration for students across all academic majors.

Residents receive a scholarship from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation to help offset their housing expenses, reduce barriers, and empower students to focus on their entrepreneurial ideas. While all academic majors are welcome to apply for Hansen Hall housing, spots are highly competitive, ensuring that only the most driven individuals join this community. The goal is for 80 percent of residents to be students from Northwest Kansas who are passionate about entrepreneurship.

Fort Hays State University is forever grateful to the Dane G. Hansen Foundation’s partnership in making resources like Hansen Hall available to students. You, too, can impact the lives of students like Lincoln and Tyler by visiting foundation.fhsu.edu/donate today. For questions, contact the FHSU Foundation at [email protected] or 785-628-5620.