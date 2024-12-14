Festival of Breads Seeks Amateur Bakers

Ready to make 2025 your year of baking? Resolve to rise to the challenge and take your baking skills to the next level by entering the 2025 National Festival of Breads. Entries are open now through January 16, 2025, for the biennial competition for amateur bakers.

“The National Festival of Breads showcases the creativity of home bakers across the country,” said Cindy Falk, Kansas Wheat nutrition educator and festival co-director. “Join us for this beloved tradition that celebrates baking bread at home with your original entry.”

The Festival of Breads was started 34 years ago by the Kansas Wheat Commission, the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the Kansas Wheathearts, a women’s auxiliary group of wheat growers. The contest was designed to honor the art of baking, encourage the use of Kansas products and recognize the Kansas wheat and milling industries. The contest went national in 2009 and champions from all over the United States have won prior competitions.

The 2025 contest is sponsored by Kansas Wheat, King Arthur Baking Company, Manhattan Hy-Vee, Kansas Department of Agriculture and Stafford County Flour Mills. The contest is open to adult home bakers, 18 years or older, who submit an original recipe and photo in the online entry system. Entries for the 2025 contest will be accepted online through January 16, 2025.

This year’s competition includes two categories — quick bread and yeast bread.

Quick bread is defined as recipes made without yeast and with a leavening agent (baking powder or baking soda), which allows for immediate baking after preparation. Examples include muffins, scones, soda bread, tortillas, coffeecakes, pancakes, fritters, dumplings, fruit and nut breads, waffles, beer bread, biscuits and more.

Yeast breads are made with yeast (instant, active dry, bread machine yeast, etc.) and most often use bread flour, high-protein flour, all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour or a combination of flours. Examples include sweet or savory breads and rolls, whole grain breads and rolls, Dutch oven breads, holiday breads and fancy braids, sandwich loaves and more.

Select recipes will be baked and evaluated in the test kitchen at the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center by Falk and a team of experts before winners are selected and announced on June 4, 2025. Category winners will each receive a $1,000 check and a baking prize bundle. Honorable mention winners will receive a check for $100.

“The National Festival of Breads is the perfect opportunity to challenge yourself in the new year,” Falk said. “Whether you are putting a modern twist on a family favorite recipe or experimenting with new flavors or ingredients, this is your chance to showcase your baking style. Celebrate the joy of baking with family and friends as you practice, connect with a longstanding community of bakers and have some fun as you create something original!”

Find inspiration from previous winners, read the rules and enter the National Festival of Breads at https://nationalfestivalofbreads.com/.