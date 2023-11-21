Favorite Thanksgiving Recipes

November is a great time for pumpkin spice and everything nice. Toss in a holiday centered around family and food, and this is the perfect month to celebrate National Bread Month.

Behind one of the essential Thanksgiving ingredients, Kansas farmers are exceptionally adept at growing the wheat our families use to create tasty, homemade holiday favorites. From fluffy dinner rolls to the perfect pie crust, their hard work sows the seeds for the feast that celebrates gratitude and all-you-can-eat.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, we at Kansas Wheat want to share some of our favorite recipes and thank those who support our farmers by including wheat foods in their celebrations with friends and family each year.

A new recipe from the Kansas Wheat Test Kitchen, this is a unique perspective on the traditional Thanksgiving pumpkin pie. Vanilla pudding mixed with pumpkin and whipped topping in a graham cracker pie crust is even better with a layer of praline, made with brown sugar and pecans, in between. Your family will be asking for the recipe.

The winning recipe in the Quick and Easy category for the 2023 National Festival of Breads, these dinner rolls were inspired by looking for a good bread to serve alongside butternut squash soup. While the recipe is easy to make, including traditional holiday ingredients like pumpkin and cranberries gives this recipe a more complex flavor profile. Try out these rolls to wow the family this fall!

Another of our favorite recipes from the Kansas Wheat test kitchen, this gorgeous colored roll can be made with pumpkin or one of Thanksgiving’s other superstars — sweet potato.

No matter how you slice or shape them, dinner rolls are a staple at any holiday meal. This recipe is designed to provide a tasty way to soak up some gravy, be eaten warm and buttered or even frozen for future use.

The perfect touch for the Thanksgiving table, this pie crust recipe is perfect for your family’s favorite dessert. Pumpkin, apple, chocolate — this crust works for them all.

Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall, and this recipe brings it to the table in a moist and flavorful quick bread. The recipe can also be easily used to make muffins for bite-sized treats.

Feeling more adventurous or have some extra time on your hands? Try out your bread shaping skills with step-by-step instructions on how to make this gorgeous turkey centerpiece that will live up to its Instagram picture.

Looking for ideas on what to do with those Thanksgiving leftovers? Give them new life with this Pilgrim Pie Pizza! Combine mashed potatoes, stuffing, turkey and gravy atop a pizza crust for another filling feast.

Check out EatWheat.org for more quick-and-easy recipes for families with lots on their plate in addition to answers on wheat production practices and stories of wheat farmers. Consumers can also “Get Inspired” with family activities like salt dough handprint ornaments, gingerbread houses and wheat décor. Want even more inspiration? Check out all of the recipes from the 2023 National Festival of Breads at festivalofbreads.com.