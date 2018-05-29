Salina, KS

Fatal UTV Crash

KSAL StaffMay 29, 2018

A teenager from Georgia was pronounced dead at the hospital in Salina after a Sunday UTV crash.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 15-year-old Taylor Patterson was partially ejected and then pinned under a utility vehicle she was driving in the 4000 block of Assaria Road, Sunday just before 5pm.

Deputies say her passenger, Tony Jennings, 60 of Salina was able to crawl out of the 2017 Can-Am Maverick after Patterson apparently lost control of the UTV on the gravel road and rolled.

Soldan says CPR was performed at the scene before medics transported her to Salina Regional Health Center where she was pronounced dead.

Taylor Patterson was from Woodstock, Georgia.

