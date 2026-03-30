Farmers Elect Kansas Corn Commissioners

The Kansas Corn Commission welcomes one new commissioner and two returning commissioners upon completion of the Kansas commodity commission elections for the North Central, Central and South Central Districts.

According to the organization, Central District Corn Commissioner Derek Belton, Tampa, and South Central District Corn Commissioner, Kent Moore, Iuka, were reelected to the commission. Brett Graueholz, Republic was elected to represent growers in the North Central District, filling the position of Mike Brzon, Courtland.

“I’m excited to join the Kansas Corn Commission and to contribute to the important work of the checkoff to support Kansas corn farmers and their families,” says Grauerholz. “As a fifth-generation farmer myself, I am passionate about investing in research, market development and promotional efforts to help strengthen the corn industry. I look forward to working with the other commissioners to ensure our farmers have the markets and tools they need to thrive.”

Brzon, who had announced his retirement from the commission, was recognized for his years of service at the 2026 Kansas Corn Symposium in January.

The commodity commissioners are elected by growers in their districts in elections conducted by the Kansas Department of Agriculture. Elections for the grain sorghum, soybean, sunflower and wheat commissions were also held. Learn more about the commodity commission elections on the KDA website here.

The Kansas Corn Commission determines how the one-cent-per-bushel corn checkoff is invested in areas of market development, education, promotion and research. Learn about the Kansas Corn Commission and other Kansas Corn efforts at kscorn.com.