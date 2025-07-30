Farm Families of the Year Recognized

A group of families across Kansas have been recognized as a “Farm Family of the Year”.

Each year, Kansas Farm Bureau recognizes outstanding Farm Bureau families who have distinguished themselves through participation in Farm Bureau programs and leadership, family activities, community and civic service, as well as displaying good farm operation management. These Farm Family of the Year winners receive an attractive Farm Family of the Year yard sign, which will be presented to the winning family at the county annual meeting. Counties may also choose to give other recognition items at their discretion. The families are also honored at the Kansas Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Manhattan. Honorees will receive special recognition, a commemorative gift and invite for immediate family to the recognition banquet.

Congratulations to the following families for being named KFB’s 2025 Farm Family of the Year winners:

Mike and Peggy Blaes, Montgomery County

Jason and April Coover, Lincoln County

Pat and Lori Elpers, Kingman County

Kendall and Melinda Hodgson, Rice County

Kacie and Johnathon Lockyear, Cowley County

Jason and Haley Nelson, Jewell County (pictured)

Joseph and Theresa Neville, Sedgwick County

Russell and Tiffany Rezac, Pottawatomie County

Carolyn and (the late) Lloyd Wulfkuhle, Douglas County