Farm Bureau to Celebrate 106 Years

Kansas Farm Bureau will celebrate its 106th annual meeting thsi weekend, Dec. 7-9, in Manhattan.

According to the organization, on Saturday enjoy “A Night in Vegas” at the KFB Foundation for Agriculture’s Annual Meeting Fundraising Event at the Hilton Garden Inn in Manhattan. Enjoy a delicious buffet dinner followed by the ever-popular Dessert Dash. Dive into the excitement of Las Vegas with gaming, bingo or mini golf, or relax in the lounge while being serenaded by our special guest, Elvis. Be sure to dress to impress in your Vegas vacation wear. The evening will be interactive, allowing guests to move around and fully experience the Las Vegas glitz. For full details and to purchase your tickets for $60 each, visit www.kfb.org/foundationfundraiser. Funds raised will go toward the Foundation for Ag’s End Hunger Program to address food insecurity in Kansas.

On Sunday, informational workshops, tradeshow vendors and a silent auction will be open to attendees. Workshop topics include technology in agriculture, biosecurity, succession planning, mental health and more. Members will hear from Diane Sullivan, a Massachusetts-based anti-hunger activist, and Brian Klippenstein, a former senior advisor to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue. They will discuss the importance of maintaining freedom to operate on farms and ranches, emphasizing how restrictive policies can negatively impact low-income families. Listen to the Inside Ag podcast with Sullivan for a preview of the discussion.

During the general session, awards for Friends of Agriculture, Natural Resources, county Farm Bureaus and media will be presented along with a new award to honor a mental health advocate. Farm Families of the Year, Distinguished Service honorees, Leadership KFB and Casten Fellows will be recognized during the banquet Sunday evening.

On Monday, voting delegates will debate and adopt policy statements for 2025. Elections for KFB president and board members from even-numbered Farm Bureau districts will also take place.

For more information about the annual meeting, visit www.kfb.org/annualmeeting.