Far From Perfect, Mustangs Edge Past Andover Central

Picture courtesy of Tanner Colvin

FINAL:

SALINA CENTRAL 32

ANDOVER CENTRAL 31

Mistakes and resilience defined Salina Central’s Week 7 matchup with Andover Central, as the Mustangs overcame a flawed performance to find a way to win.

The Mustangs honored all 23 of their seniors before the final home game of the regular season and capitalized on the energy in Salina Stadium by recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff.

Two plays later, the crowd erupted on a 13-yard touchdown run by quarterback Griffin Hall which gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.

Andover Central was forced to punt on its ensuing drive, but the Mustangs returned the favor with a special teams miscue of their own, dropping the kick to set up the Jaguars near the red zone. One play later, Eli Fisher scored from 31 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.

The Mustangs took the lead again on a 24-yard field goal by Ethan Gragg and stayed in front after blocking Jaguars’ kicker Connor Scripter’s 41-yard attempt which would’ve tied the game.

Throughout the first half, Salina Central kept the ball on the ground and didn’t unleash the deep passing game until the second quarter. On Hall’s first long throw down field, safety Cooper Mason intercepted a pass intended for Eli Kreighbaum and returned it 90+ yards for a game-changing pick six.

Mistakes began to come in bunches for the Mustangs as Hall’s pass on their next drive was intercepted by linebacker Caden Bond, again on a pass intended for Kreighbaum.

Andover Central extended its lead to 21-10 when running back Jaxson Green bounced to the outside for a nine-yard touchdown, increasing the shock around Salina Stadium as the Mustangs headed into halftime trailing by 11.

Salina Central got the ball to start the second half and ran it on seven of eight plays, ending in another field goal for Ethan Gragg, this time from 29 yards away to cut the deficit to 21-13.

The Jaguars were not sharp out of locker room and committed several offensive penalties to stall their next drive, leading to another punt.

Again LaMarr Bates was back to receive and dropped his second kick of the game, leading to Salina Central’s fourth turnover.

Another short field for the Jaguars allowed them to cash in on another Jaxson Green touchdown, this time from three yards out.

Facing its largest deficit of the season at 28-13, Salina Central forced the ball down the field. Griffin Hall began to find his top targets in King Anderson and Eli Kreighbaum, leading to a beautiful 13-yard touchdown pass to Kreighbaum.

The Mustangs chased points trying to make it a seven point game halfway through the third quarter, but came up empty and remained down 28-19.

Andover Central’s offense overcame more holding penalties to set themselves up in the red zone before being turned away on fourth down, giving the ball back to a confident Mustang unit.

With much improved rhythm and execution, Hall moved the ball down the field and dropped a dime to King Anderson from 13 yards away, to make it 28-25 after Gragg’s extra point was blocked.

It seemed as if every time the Mustangs made a play to get back in the game, something was holding them back.

Finally, the big play came after turning the Jaguars over again on fourth down. Griffin Hall completed a short pass to Eli Kreighbaum who turned it up the far sideline and ran all the way to end zone for the game-tying 66-yard touchdown. Gragg’s extra point was good and the Mustangs had their first lead of the second half 32-31.

Only a few minutes remained in the fourth quarter, but Andover Central could no longer move the ball without the help of a short field.

Salina Central got the ball back needing just two first downs to seal the win, eventually taking a knee in victory formation after finding a way to overcome a flawed effort and escape with the victory.

Now at 5-2, the Mustangs clinched a winning record for the fifth time in six seasons. Meanwhile, Andover Central dropped to 2-5.