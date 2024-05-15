Fallen Officers Remembered, Honored

Salinans gathered on a damp overcast morning to honor and remember local police, sheriff, and highway patrol officers who have died in the line of duty. A Peace Officer Memorial Day event was held at Jerry Ivey Park.

A large crowd which included law enforcement and their family and friends, firefighters, and citizens gathered to honor, and pay respect to local officers who have died in the line of duty.

“This is an important memorial, it is a reminder that our officers put everything on-the-line everyday,” said Salina Mayor, Bill Longbine.

The Salina Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Saline County Sheriff’s Office were all commemorated at the ceremony.

“We are not immune to the societal decay (of crime in Salina). We doing our best to fight crime and keep people safe,” said Longbine.

Four Salina officers have given their lives in the line of duty; these heroes and their end of watch dates are as follows:

Officer John Stonebraker – 02/12/1917

Officer Tom Carson – 11/29/1920

Officer Olney E. Eaton – 05/31/1942

Officer Jerry R. Ivey – 06/13/1975

From the Saline County Sheriff’s Office one officer has given his life. Sheriff Fred Bell suffered a fatal heart attack while struggling to subdue a prisoner on September 17th, 1952.

A special thanks went out to the American Legion Riders and the Salina Fire Department who helped set up and support the event.

The event was held in Jerry Ivey Park, which is named in honor of the last Salina Police Officer killed in the line of duty. Jerry Ivey was killed on June 13th, 1975, during an exchange of gunfire with a robbery suspect. Officer Ivey was survived by a wife and three children, one of which who is now a Salina City Commissioner.

For more information on Officer Ivey’s story go to https://www.ksal.com/remembering-a-fallen-officer/

