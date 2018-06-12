Remembering a Fallen Officer

Wednesday will mark 43 years since the last death of a police officer in Salina in the line of duty.

On Friday June 13th, 1975, 27-year-old Patrolman Jerry Ivey was shot and killed by a suspect armed with a Browning high-powered 9-mm semi-automatic pistol after he attempted to stop a car used in a robbery earlier at the Dillon’s grocery store in Sunset Plaza.

The suspect, Roy Earl Shultz, sprayed Ivey with mace and the two exchanged gunfire. Ivey fired six rounds, Shultz suspect fired twelve. As Ivey reached for his shotgun he was shot in the back.

Shultz was later caught after a chase and more gunfire. He was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life.

On July 19th, 1977, Shultz escaped from the state prison in Lansing. Six days later a family of three found themselves at the mercy of him when they stopped to give him aid after a stolen car he was driving broke down near Washington, Illinois. At gunpoint the suspect forced the man and his wife to drive him to a Ramada Inn in Bloomington. After he bound and gagged the man, Shultz attempted to rape the couples 5 year-old little girl. The woman was able to grab the gun, free her husband, and then they both beat Shultz into submission.

Shultz was returned to prison where he died January 2nd, 1984.

Ivey is memorialized in Salina in a couple of ways. A park in South Salina bears his name. Jerry Ivey Park is located near Salina South High School. In the park, a bronze plaque tells Ivey’s story. He is also memorialized in the lobby of the Saline County Law Enforcement Center, along with other local officer who died in the line of duty.