Fall Plein Air Painting Event Planned at Seelye Mansion

The Arts Council of Dickinson County and the Historic Seelye Mansion invite the public to enjoy another afternoon of creativity during a fall plein air painting event at the Seelye Mansion on Saturday, October 24.

According to the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau, The event will begin with light refreshments and an opportunity to meet artist and instructor Heather Barclay at 3:30 p.m. Painting instruction will begin at 4:00 p.m., with participants creating a fall painting featuring the Seelye Mansion’s gazebo surrounded by the colors of the season.

Artists of all experience levels are welcome. Beginners will have the option to work from a canvas featuring a sepia-tone underpainting of the gazebo prepared by Barclay, providing a foundation to paint over as they add fall colors and details. Intermediate and advanced artists may choose to begin with a blank canvas and create their own interpretation of the autumn scene.

Barclay will provide instruction throughout the event, allowing participants to work at a level that matches their experience while enjoying an afternoon of painting on the grounds of one of

Abilene’s most beautiful and iconic historic homes.

Plein air painting, from the French term meaning “open air,” is the practice of painting outdoors on site to capture natural light, atmosphere and color.

Reservations are required by October 17. The cost is $40 per person, which includes light refreshments and all painting supplies.