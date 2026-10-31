Fall Back on Sunday

As we prepare to turn our clocks back an hour at 2 a.m. this Sunday, with the end of Daylight Saving Time, many may rejoice for the extra hour of sleep. However, AAA Kansas is reminding drivers to prepare for potential challenges, such as changes in sleep patterns that may increase chances of drowsy driving, and shorter days that mean driving home in the dark.

According to the agency, the end of daylight saving time adds another risk to Halloween weekend. Although clocks “fall back” at 2 a.m. Sunday, late-night celebrations can still leave drivers fatigued, while earlier sunsets reduce visibility for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. AAA Foundation research estimates drowsy driving was involved in 18% of traffic fatalities from 2017-2021. “The extra hour on the clock is not a substitute for a full night of sleep—especially after a late Halloween celebration,” Steward said. “Drowsiness slows reaction time, weakens judgment and can cause brief ‘microsleeps’ behind the wheel. Drivers should aim for at least seven hours of sleep, avoid medications that cause drowsiness, and pull over in a safe place if they have trouble keeping their eyes open, drift from their lane or cannot remember the last few miles.”

Drowsy driving contributes to multiple crashes every year. Tired drivers are not as focused and are at risk of being distracted.