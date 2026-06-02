Fair Bringing Bulls, Broncs, Barrels, Concert

The Tri-Rivers Fair is turning up the excitement this summer for its ‘Star, Stripes and Summer Nights’ with an action-packed Saturday night event.

According to organizers, on August 1st the Ag Hall Arena at the Saline County Expo Center will host “Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels,” an evening dedicated to top-tier rough stock rodeo action, followed immediately by a live country music concert featuring Brian Chance. All of the evening events are included in one ticket price, with 12 and under getting in free.

Presented by Bell’s Sidewinder Bulls and Barrels, the event marks a renewed focus on high-adrenaline rough stock for the fair. Fans can expect a massive lineup featuring a minimum of 20 bucking bulls. The arena will see fierce competition from bull riders, bronco riders, barrel racers, and junior barrel racers, all competing for their chance at prize money and glory.

“We are thrilled to bring a heavy-hitting rough stock event of this caliber to the fair this year, a direct response to the community’s overwhelming call for more premier rodeo-style action,” said Cain Fouard, Tri-Rivers Fair Board President. “Partnering with Bell’s Sidewinder Bulls and Barrels allows us to offer a truly action-packed night for our community. Capping the evening off with a Brian Chance concert makes this an unbeatable value for a Saturday night in Salina.”

The evening is designed for the whole family, kicking off with the fan-favorite Mutton Bustin’. Registration for Mutton Bustin’ begins in person at the Ag Hall Arena at 6:00 p.m., with the rides starting at 6:30 p.m. Registration costs $20, and will include a back number and a prize for each contestant. Registration is limited, so be sure to arrive early!

The main “Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels” performance will buck out at 7:00 p.m. Following the dirt-flying rodeo action, rising country music artist Brian Chance will take the stage at 9:00 p.m. to close out the night with a live concert.

Attendees can enjoy the entire evening of entertainment, the Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels competition, and the Brian Chance concert, all for one single ticket price.

Event Schedule – Saturday, August 1, 2026:

6:00 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’ Registration

– Mutton Bustin’ Registration 6:30 p.m. – Mutton Bustin’

– Mutton Bustin’ 7:00 p.m. – Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels

– Bulls, Broncs, and Barrels 9:00 p.m. – Brian Chance Concert

Ticket Information: One ticket grants access to all the evening’s events in the Ag Hall Arena. (Prices are before taxes and fees)

Advanced Tickets: $20

$20 Gate Tickets: $25

$25 12 and Under are Free!

Advanced tickets are highly recommended and can be purchased online by visiting the Tri-Rivers Fair official website at

https://tririversfair.org/bulls-broncs-barrels/.