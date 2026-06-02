PREP – NCKL Spring Week 12 Recap

The 2026 spring season is complete in the North Central Kansas League

The NCKL had five teams, from four schools, qualify for the state tournaments in baseball and softball, but only had two teams, both softball teams, advance beyond the 1st round and earn trophies, but no NCKL baseball or softball team was able to capture a state championship in 2026.

The Wamego Lady Raider softball team played in the Class 4A state championship game, but lost to Fort Scott. Fort Scott was the team that knocked the other NCKL softball state qualifiers, Rock Creek, out of the winner’s break with a victory in the semifinals.

The Chapman Lady Irish also qualified for the Class 4A state tournament, but the NCKL’s Rock Creek, eliminated Chapman in the opening round.

Rock Creek and Concordia qualified its baseball teams for the Class 4A state tournament, but the Mustangs and Panthers both lost in the opening round.

Here is a look at how each NCKL baseball and softball team did this past week and how they finished the season:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl softball team finished the season with a 5-20, 3-9 record. … The Cowboy baseball team finished the season with an 8-15, 2-10 record.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish softball team finished the season with a 21-6, 10-2 record. … The Fighting Irish baseball team finished the season with a 9-16, 2-10 record.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger softball team finished the season with an 11-13, 5-7 record. … The Tiger baseball team finished the season with a 13-11, 6-6 record.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther softball team finished the season with a 3-17, 1-11 record. … The Panther baseball team finished the season with a 20-4, 10-1 record.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog softball team finished the season with a 9-15, 3-9 record. … The Bulldog baseball team finished the season with a 10-12, 5-7 record.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang softball team lost 3-1 against Fort Scott on Wednesday in the Class 4A state semifinals. The Class 4A state consolation game, scheduled for Saturday, was cancelled. The Lady Mustangs finished the season with a 22-5, 10-2 record. … The Mustang baseball team finished the season with a 20-5, 9-2 record.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider softball team defeated Andale 3-2 on Wednesday in the Class 4A state semifinals. The Lady Raiders lost 6-2 against Fort Scott on Saturday in the state championship game. The Lady Raiders finished the season with a … The Red Raider baseball team finished the season with a 16-8, 7-5 record.