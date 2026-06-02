Broadway Project Underway

An asphalt mill and inlay project begins this week.

According to the City of Salina, on Monday work began on Broadway Blvd from Republic Avenue to 9th Street. One lane of traffic in each direction will remain open at all times. Motorists

should expect minor delays and are encouraged to slow down and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

After milling work is completed on Broadway Blvd, the contractor is expected to move to Wayne Avenue from Highland Avenue to 4th Street, possibly as early as Friday, June 5th

.

Additional streets included in this project are:

Ohio Street – Cloud Street to Belmont Blvd

Clay Ridge Court

Vortex Avenue – Scanlan Avenue to Centennial Road

Wall Street – Centennial Road to the west cul-de-sac

Schippel Drive – Ohio Street to Lewis Street

Fawn Street – Cloud Street to Schippel Drive

North 9th Street Frontage Roads – North of Thomas Park

This work is part of the City of Salina’s 2026 $5.9 million street maintenance capital improvement program.