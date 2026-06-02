Man Scammed Out of $12,000

A Salina man was scammed out of about $12,000 after being contacted by someone claiming to be Elon Musk.

According to Salina Police, on Monday a 63-year-old male Salinan reported during the month of April he was contacted by a subject claiming to be Elon Musk. The victim received emails, text messages, and direct messages from the suspect. The contact came from multiple different accounts, phone numbers, and email addresses.

The suspect requested the victim to purchase Apple Gift cards. The victim purchased approximately $12,000 worth of gift cards and provided the suspect with the card codes.

The Salina Police Department wishes to remind citizens if someone contacts you and begins requesting you send them gift cards, bit coin, or any other monetary compensation it is a scam. Before you consider sending anything please speak with a trusted person you know, your bank, or contact local law enforcement to determine if it is a scam so you can protect your hard-earned money.