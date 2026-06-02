Home Rehabilitation Funding Available

Home rehabilitation funding through the City of Salina’s Neighborhood Repair and Rehabilitation Program (NRRP) has expanded to all eligible owner-occupied homes located within city limits. The repair funding through the Federal Home Loan Bank’s (FHLB) Affordable Housing Program is now accepting applications from any homeowners who meet the low-income qualifications.

According to the City of Salina, to be eligible, homeowners must meet the low-income definition of FHLB’s Affordable Housing Program, and the home must have three or more bedrooms to be considered. Funding can be used to address roofs, siding, windows, HVAC systems, and other types of projects that make improvements to the structural integrity or safety of the home.

Funding for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) portion of the Neighborhood Repair and Rehabilitation Program is still available for owner-occupied and rental properties located within the 10-block area of U.S. Census Tract 3. Residential properties for the CDBG funding need to be located within these boundaries to be considered eligible: State Street to the north, Ninth Street to the east, South Street to the south, and Broadway to the west. Applicants for CDBG funding also need to be considered low income as defined by CDBG.

Residents who are interested in applying for home rehabilitation funding through the Neighborhood Repair and Rehabilitation Program can apply on the City’s website or in person in Room 101 of the City-County Building. More information is available at: https://www.salina-ks.gov/homerehabgrants. For questions about qualifications or the grant applications, please contact Community Relations Division at 785-309-5745.