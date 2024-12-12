Failure to Yield Results Two People Hospitalized

A two-vehicle crash occurred after a man failed to yield.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on December 10th, an accident took place on the intersection of 9th and Magnolia. Chelsea Wickman, a 31-year old female from Salina was in a Toyota Camry going northbound on 9th. John Avalos, a 24-year old male from Salina was in a Nissan Rogue going southbound on 9th.

Wickman was turning westbound onto Magnolia, and Avalos was making a turn to go eastbound on Magnolia, but had a flashing yield street light. Avalos failed to yield as Wickman was turning and both drivers collided.

Both drivers were sent to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment. Avalos was cited for failure to yield.