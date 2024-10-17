Failure to Yield Results in T-Bone Wreck

Three Kansans were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle T-bone crash.

Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander tells KSAL News yesterday afternoon, a 21-year old male from Fort Riley was driving a Ford Mustang and travelling West on I-70 with a 22-year old female passenger from Salina. He then, exited onto Niles Rd. and did not make a complete stop at the exit, proceeding to go West on Niles.

A Nissan pickup truck driven by a 63-year old male from New Cambria was travelling North on Niles Rd. and T-boned the Mustang. Undersheriff Melander said the road has a ramp and the driver of the Nissan did not see the Mustang.

The two drivers and the 22-year old passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were sent to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

The 21-year old is facing citations of not wearing a seat belt and failure to yield.