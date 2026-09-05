Experienced Panthers Dominate Cowboys

pictured is Abilene Senior, Gabe Nichols, image courtesy of Brad Anderson, with Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

CONCORDIA: The Concordia Panthers used their experience in their 33-0 victory over the Abilene Cowboys Friday night. Concordia brought back seven starters on each side of the ball who started in last season’s 27-23 loss to Abilene. The Cowboys on the other hand graduated 14 Seniors off of last year’s 5-4 team. Abilene returned only two offensive starters and three defensive starters.

It was no surprise that Junior, Ayden Krier and Senior, Braytin Hake had a big impact on Friday’s game. The pair received All-NCKL recognition last year and got off to a good start to receiving the honor once again. Hake ran for, unofficially, 121 yards on 18 carries. He scored on runs of 68 and 1 yard in the 1st quarter to give his team at 13-0 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Concordia recorded a safety for the first points of the 2nd quarter and then Krier went to work. The 5’11” 185 Junior, scored on a 39 yard reception for the final points of the 2nd quarter. He then covered on a 3 yard run for the first points of the 2nd half to extend his team’s lead to 27-0. The final points came on a 40 yard touchdown pass play from Brandon Vignery to Kale Schroeder, in the 4th quarter. Vignery finished the game with 2 touchdown passes.

Concordia, unofficially, finished with 351 yards of total offense. They ran for 203 and passed for 148. The Cowboys offense was limited to 104 yards and committed 3 turnovers. Abilene will open their home schedule Friday vs Wamego. The Red Raiders defeated Clay Center 35-7 in their opener. Concordia will travel to Beloit. The Trojans lost a 24-22 to Southeast of Saline. SES scored 24 unanswered points to rally and defeat their rival.

Scoring Summary

1Q – Braytin Hake 68 yard run, 11:03, 6-0

1Q – Braytin Hake 1 yard run, Boedy Chavey XP, 3:42, 13-0

2Q – Safety, 10:54, 15-0

2Q – Ayden Krier 39 yard reception from Brandon Vignery, 3:38, 21-0

3Q – Ayden Krier 3 yard run, 11:56, 27-0

4Q – Kale Schroeder 40 yard reception from Brandon Vignery, 10:45, 33-0