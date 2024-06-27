Evergy Breaks Ground on New Salina Facility

The largest energy provider in Kansas broke ground on a new facility in Salina Thursday.

The new Salina Evergy Service Center will be a 57,000 square foot facility. It will include:

Main Office Building

Fleet Maintenance Building

Covered Truck Parking

Three Acre Material Storage Yard

The new site will house Evergy’s local distribution and line group, substation group, fleet, materials, and metering team.

The main building will utilize several energy efficiency technologies and sustainable building practices including insulated concrete form wall systems for the office, insulated panel metal systems with heated floors for the truck bays, warehouse, and shop areas. There will also be electric vehicle charging, a solar array, and infrastructure to utilize rainwater harvesting on the site.

Amber Slater is the manager of the local Salina Evergy Division. She said “this new site is going to be a fresh start providing positive growth and change. It will allow us to better serve the communities within the Salina Division.”

Evergy Vice President of Distribution Ryan Mulvany told KSAL News the new facility will allow Evergy to consolidate all of its employees and materials into one location, which will allow for a faster response in times of need.

Evergy is currently spread out in Salina, with its main location at 1001 Edison Place being shared with Kansas Gas Service. The gas utility owns the building and is currently also planning to relocate to a new facility of its own,

Construction on the Salina Evergy Service Center, which will be located on Courtland Circle behind the Sunflower Bank corporate office, will begin immediately. It is expected to be complete by the spring of 2025, with move-in shortly thereafter.