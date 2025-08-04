Entries Open For Kansas Junior Livestock Show

Entries now can be submitted for the Kansas Junior Livestock Show (KJLS), which will be held October 3-5 at the Kansas State Fairgrounds in Hutchinson.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, participants must enter online at www.kjls.net by midnight August 15 to avoid a higher fee. Late entries will be accepted at double the cost through August 31.

All show details, including entry information, KJLS scholarship applications, LEAD contest specifics and a schedule can be found on the website. Scholarship applications are due August 15. While online, be sure to note several schedule changes for this year’s event.

The Kansas Livestock Foundation (KLF) Club Calf Sale will be held October 4 in conjunction with KJLS. The consignment deadline is September 12. Online entries can be made by going here. For more information, contact Stephen Russell at (785) 273-5115. Proceeds from the sale go toward Youth in Agriculture scholarships given through KLF.