Entrepreneurs Invited to “Pitch Challenge”

Opportunities to win some startup cash and hone business skills are coming to Salina this spring. Applications are now open for the 4th Annual Charlie Walker Pitch Challenge to be held Wednesday, March 26th, 2025, at Kansas State University-Salina. The Challenge is open to start-up businesses as well as young businesses who have been operating for three years or less and offers an opportunity to win up to $6,000 in cash prizes.

According to the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, last year’s event gave out $16,000 in prizes to the five top place finishers. 2024’s top prize winner, The Refillery, has utilized their funding to purchase their first season’s worth of product, POS equipment, and market booth equipment.

“Participating in the Charlie Walker Pitch Challenge was the turning point that transformed my business dreams into a tangible reality. It was the spark that ignited my vision and set the trajectory for success, proving that one opportunity can change everything. If you find yourself unable to stack enough acorns aside or too impatient to wait five more years until you’ve hit a financial goal, this challenge is the seed you need to start moving boldly toward your next big goal.” Morgan Baughman, owner of The Refillery, said.

“Participating in the Charlie Walker Pitch Challenge not only sharpened my pitch skills but also reaffirmed something far greater—that all the education, workshops, books, podcasts, and countless hours spent learning about my business and industry were worth it. It was a powerful reminder that I am the expert on my dream, my business, and my vision—and that the knowledge I’ve cultivated is truly valuable.” Baughman claims.

This year’s event is again presented by Bennington State Bank and JRI Hospitality and offers cash prizes for the top five finishers: $6,000 for 1st place, $4,000 for 2nd place, $3,000 for 3rd place, $2,000 for 4th place, and $1,000 for 5th place. Other sponsors include Network Kansas and VentureDash.

Initial application includes submitting a business plan as well as a short 2–3-minute video introducing the business idea. Deadline to submit is March 12th, 2025, at 11:59pm. There is no charge to apply, and includes residents of Saline County, as well as Dickinson, Ellsworth, McPherson, and Ottawa counties.

All applications will then be scored, and ten (10) applicants will be chosen to move on to the in-person event and pitch competition.

The pitch competition will take place on Wednesday, March 26th, 2025, at Kansas State University-Salina. Competitors will be given seven (7) minutes to pitch their business plan to a group of judges, like what is seen on popular shows like ‘Shark Tank.’ The judges will then have some time to ask questions and will score the businesses. At the end of the night, scores will be tabulated, and the top five finishers will be announced.

The Entrepreneurial Challenge is named in honor of the iconic Salina businessman, Charlie Walker, who founded several companies, largest among them Salina-based Blue Beacon International (known for its truck and RV washes), and the Rolling Hills Zoo near Hedville. Walker died in 2012, but his family has continued his commitment by spearheading several civic causes in the Salina community.

“We have some generous business owners in this community who are eager and interested in supporting the next generation of small business for the area,” Renee Duxler, CEO & President of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce said, “This event has evolved from a group of them, to include the Walker Family, wanting to encourage entrepreneurship in a fun and educational way. This pitch competition really does achieve that.”

StartUp Salina will be offering a ‘How To Pitch Your Business’ workshop on Tuesday, February 11th at Kansas State University-Salina for any competitors that are interested. To register for the workshop, visit https://projectopensalina.com/training/.

_ _ _

To find out more information and to apply for the challenge, visit https://goventuredash.com/competitions/684 You can also get more information by emailing Jaclyn Crow at [email protected].

Photo: Morgan Baughman, owner of The Refillery, pitches her business at the 2024 event