Enrollment Underway for 50th Anniversary Cadet Law Program in Salina

High school students interested in law enforcement will have the opportunity this summer to see what law enforcement training and careers are like through the Cadet Law Enforcement Academy program. This is a special year for the program, with this being its 50th Anniversary. The Cadet Law program is hosted by the Patrol, and sponsored by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. Cadet Law will be held from June 10-June 15, 2018.

Cadet Law gives young men and women the opportunity to learn about the duties, training, and discipline that go along with a career in law enforcement. Students will learn a great deal about leadership, and about coming together as a team.

“KHP has a great relationship with the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. By working together, this program gives us the opportunity to help high school students understand and appreciate the law enforcement field. While at the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy, they will get the opportunity to experience some of the training that law enforcement officers receive,” said Patrol Superintendent, Colonel Mark Bruce.

Students at Cadet Law are instructed by KHP troopers who will help develop and encourage the students with the assistance of college students who have attended the KHP Collegiate Law program. Together they will help mentor the high school students throughout Cadet Law.

Cadet Law participants will experience classroom instruction, and the real-world activities of a trooper. Cadets will go to the firing range and practice pursuit driving at the driving range. They will also get the opportunity to ride with the Patrol’s pilots in agency aircraft, and see presentations from the Patrol’s canine handlers. Physical training and attention to detail are both emphasized throughout the duration of the program.

In order for a student to be eligible to attend Cadet Law, students must be in the summer between their Junior and Senior years of high school and have a “C+” academic average. Students must be deemed medically fit to participate in all activities. Students will need to fill out an application to attend, including writing a brief essay on why they would like to participate in the program. Applications are due by March 31, 2018. Contact the American Legion at (785) 232-9315 for an application and further information.

There is no cost to the cadet, but there is a $300 sponsorship fee by the local American Legion Post or American Legion Auxiliary Post. Lodging, food, and uniform are provided for the week.