Ell-Saline splits with Republic County Friday night

GIRLS: REPUBLIC COUNTY 37, ELL-SALINE 26

History was made on Friday night in Brookville but unfortunately for the Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals they were on the wrong end of the history. The Republic County Lady Buffs would enter Friday night on a 67 game losing streak dating back to February 19th, 2021 when the lady Buffs beat Sacred Heart. Republic County would use a perfect night from the charity stripe and rough shooting night for Ell-Saline to pick up the win 37-26.

It was a slow start for both teams as the lady Cards would lead just 7-4 after the first quarter.

Ell-Saline would continue to keep pace in the 2nd quarter and both teams would put up 7 points in the 2nd quarter and the lady Cards would take a 14-11 lead into the locker room.

In the 3rd quarter the lady Cardinals would struggle to knock down shots and the lady Buffs would use a 12 point quarter to take a 23-17 lead into the final stanza.

The lady Buffs would go 8 for 8 from the free throw line in the 4th quarter and 16 for 16 on the night and would seal their first win since 2021 by defeating the lady Cardinals 37-26.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Senior Isabelle Porter who would finish the night with 11 points.

Junior Kylie Stone led the lady Buffs in scoring on the evening with 15 points. Senior Avery Stindt (13) would also finish in double figures for Republic County.

Ell-Saline falls to 0-3 on the season and will be back at it tomorrow afternoon as they travel to Belleville and will take on Bennington for the final game of the Tri-County Classic. Republic County moves to 1-1 on the season and will play Minneapolis at home tomorrow to wrap up Tri-County Classic.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Isabelle Porter (11 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty

BOX SCORE

REPUBLIC COUNTY (1-1) – 4 – 7 – 12 – 14 / 37

ELL-SALINE (0-.3) – 7 – 7 – 3 –9 / 26

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Isabelle Porter 11, Taelor Hardesty/Kaitlyn Betzner 6, Paisley Jensen 2, Aubrey Smith 1.

Republic County – Kylie Stone 15, Avery Stindt 13, Dakota Peters 7, Frankie Snapp 2

BOYS: ELL-SALINE 46, REPUBLIC COUNTY 28

In the night cap the Ell-Saline Cardinals use a big 2nd half and tough defense to pull away from Republic County and would stay undefeated on the year with a 46-28 victory.

Is was not easy for the Cardinals as Republic County’s head coach Alan Sheets would use the stall tactic to try and limit the offensive possessions by the Cardinals.

It was a back and forth battle for much of the first half as the Cardinals would lead after the 1st 12-7 and the would take a narrow 19-17 lead into halftime.

Moments in the 2nd half Senior Brogan Rowley got a steal and went up for a huge dunk that got the crowd and team on their feet and the Cardinals were in business. They would outscore the Buffaloes 27-18 in the 2nd half and and cruise a 46-28 win.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring by Garrison Zerger who would finish the night with 14 points. Zerger was the lone Cardinal to reach double figures.

Junior Connor Martin would lead the Buffaloes in scoring as he would knock down 11 in the losing effort.

Ell-Saline moves to 3-0 on the season and will be back at it tomorrow afternoon as they travel to Belleville and will take on Bennington for the championship game of the Tri-County Classic. Republic County moves to 0-2 on the season and will play Minneapolis at home tomorrow to wrap up Tri-County Classic.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Garrison Zerger (14 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Reese Krone

BOX SCORE

REPUBLIC COUNTY (0-2) – 7 – 10 – 15 – 3 / 28

ELL-SALINE (3-0) – 12 – 7 – 18 – 9 / 46

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Garrison Zerger 14, Brogan Rowley/Kas Kramer 9, Reese Krone/Trey Williams 6, Collin Dent 2.

Minneapolis – Connor Martin 11, Aden Morris 8, Kaden Novak 4, Grady Siemsen 3, Greyson Novak 2.