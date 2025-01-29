Ell-Saline Splits with Marion Tuesday Night

GIRLS: MARION 46, ELL-SALINE 23

Ell-Saline was back in action Tuesday night as they would travel to Marion to take on the Marion Warriors in a Heart of America league matchup.

The lady Cardinals would struggle to knock down shots in the first half and several turnovers led to the lady Warriors taking a 27-11 lead into the locker room.

Marion would come out in the 3rd quarter looking to extend their lead as they out would outscore the lady Cards 11-2 in the frame and the lady Warriors would take a 38-13 lead into the final stanza.

Ell-Saline would get things going in the 4th as they would outscore the lady Warriors 10-8 but it was a little too late as Marion would coast to a 46-23 victory.

Ell-Saline was lead in scoring by senior Taelor Hardesty as she would finish the night with 11 and the only lady Card in double figures.

Senior Kenna Wesner would lead the Marion attack as she would knock down 13 points in the win. Wesner was the only lady Warrior to reach double digits.

Ell-Saline drops to 1-11 on the season and will return home for the first time since December 17th to take on the Remington Broncos. Marion moves to 9-4 on the season and will take on Council Grove on Friday.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Taelor Hardesty (11 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Jocelyn Taylor

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (1-11)(0-4) – 3 – 8 – 2 – 10 / 23

MARION (9-4)(3-2) –14 – 13 – 11 – 8 / 46

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Taelor Hardesty 11, Isabelle Porter 6, Kaitlyn Betzner/Aubrey Smith 2, Jocelyn Taylor/Paisley Jensen 1.

Marion – Kenna Wesner 13, Taryn Kraus 8, Erin Regnier/Hailey Harshman/Kate Wessel 6, Scout Redger 3, Dylan Krause/Kiersten Wilden 2.

BOYS: #3 ELL-SALINE 72, MARION 32

In the night cap Ell-Saline would put on an absolute clinic on the night and behind senior Garrison Zerger’s 25 points the Cardinals would cruise to a 72-32 win.

Ell-Saline would get off to a somewhat slow start as it was a close game after the first quarter but Ell-Saline would still lead 15-10.

The Cardinals would come alive in the 2nd quarter though as Garrison Zerger would score 11 of his 25 in the quarter and Ell-Saline would take a 36-15 lead into the break.

Ell-Saline would continue to dominate in the 2nd half as they would outscore the Warriors 36-17 in the final two quarters as they would coast to a 40 point victory 72-32.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Garrison Zerger who would finish with a new career high of 25 points. Senior Tayton Williams would chip in 12 off the bench as the only other Cardinal to reach double figures.

Senior Luke Wessel would lead the Marion attack as he would knock down 14 points in the loss. Wessel was the only Warrior to reach double digits.

Ell-Saline moves to 12-0 on the season and will return home for the first time since December 17th to take on the Remington Broncos. Marion drops to 5-8 on the season and will take on Council Grove on Friday.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Garrison Zerger (25 Points)

H & R BLOCK OF THE GAME: Brogan Rowley

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (12-0)(4-0) – 15 – 21 – 28 – 8 / 72

MARION (5-8)(1-4) –10 – 5 – 7 – 10 / 32

Individual Scoring

Ell-Saline – Garrison Zerger 25, Tayton Williams 12, Brogan Rowley/Kas Kramer 7, Jake Tillberg 5, Reese Krone/Collin Dent/Trey Williams 4, Melvin Lutes/Branton Gosvener 2.

Marion – Luke Wessel 14, Jackson Howard 8, Isaac Wesner 6, Carson Krause/Kadon Mercer 2.