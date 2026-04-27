Ell-Saline Softball Swept by Sacred Heart, Drop Fourth Straight

Picture courtesy of Diane Dowell

GAME 1 (7 innings):

SACRED HEART 7

ELL-SALINE 4

After getting swept by Moundridge last Thursday, the Ell-Saline Softball team was back in action Monday afternoon. They took the short trip to Salina to take on the Sacred Heart Lady Knights. Ell-Saline came into the matchup at 6-8 on the season and was looking to get back to .500 with a pair of wins. Sacred Heart was searching for wins 10 and 11.

Callee Bradley took the circle in Game 1 and turned in a solid outing, but it was Sacred Heart’s Brynn Bechard who won the pitching battle.

Ell-Saline struck first as they would plate 3 runs in the top of 1st inning behind 2 lady Knight errors that helped extend the inning.

The Lady Knights answered and took the lead in the bottom of the 2nd. Sacred Heart had the first 4 batters reach base and it was 3-1 before the Lady Cards recorded the first out of the inning. After another error by Ell-Saline and a fielders choice, the Lady Cards were able to get out of the inning but trailed 4-3.

That is when Bechard and the Lady Knights defense took over. Sacred Heart did not allow another base runner from the 3rd inning all the way until the 7th. It was not for lack of hard hits by the Lady Cards it just seemed like Sacred Heart was just in the right position on every play.

After a 1, 2, 3 inning the Lady Cards in the bottom of the 3rd they Lady Knights were able to extend their lead in the bottom of the 4th as they add 3 more runs to make it 7-3.

The 5th and 6th innings were scoreless for both squads. Ell-Saline made it interesting in the top of the 7th as a couple walks led to another run to make it 7-4. Bechard shut the door though as she finished the game with her 7th strikeout of the game.

Callee Bradley was named City Plumbing and HVAC Player of the Game with her pitching performance.

GAME 2 (5 innings):

SACRED HEART 12

ELL-SALINE 2

In game 2 Brynn Bechard was in the circle again for the Lady Knights and Aubree Stout got the nod for Ell-Saline. The second game was a little different as Sacred Heart was able to build a lead that ultimately led to a shortened run rule game in the 5th inning as Sacred Heart won 12-2.

Ell-Saline is back on the road on Friday as they travel to Bennington to take on the lady Bulldogs.