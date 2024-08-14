Ell-Saline HS Football Schedule Change

Ell-Saline High School announced Wednesday a scheduling change for the 2024 Varsity Football season.

The Cardinals’ previously scheduled Week 3 game at Norwich, originally set for Friday, September 20th, has been changed. The game will now take place in Brookville at Ell-Saline High School, and will be played on Thursday, September 19th at 6:00 PM.

The change is due to a prior scheduling error that has now been corrected.

Ell-Saline will kick off their 2024 season on Friday, September 6th at 7:00 PM when the Cardinals host the Hanover Wildcats. Fans can listen to every Ell-Saline football game during the season on FM 104.9 with the Voice of the Cardinals, Todd Senecal on the call.