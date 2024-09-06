Ell-Saline falls to Hanover in season opener

It was not the start the Ell-Saline Cardinals were looking for as they would fall to the Hanover Wildcats 34-16 in season opener in Brookville. The Cardinals beat the Wildcats last season 44-26 but tonight was a different story.

Hanover would score first on a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Reiken Staullbaumer with 8:56 left in the 1st quarter.

The Wildcats would add the second touchdown of the game as Stallbaumer would find tight end Cameron Jueneman from 20 yards out and Hanover led 12-0.

Ell-Saline would answer on a 4th and 4 as quarterback Reese Krone would connect with wide receiver Kas Kramer on a 30-yard touchdown pass and the Cardianals trailed 12-8.

The Cardinals would take their first lead of the game on a 1-yard touchdown plunge from running back Melvin Lutes. Ell-Saline would take a 16-12 into the locker room.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the Wildcats would score the next 22 points using another passing touchdown in the 3rd and a pair of rushing touchdowns in the 4th quarter.

Hanover would take it by a final score of 34-16.

Ell-Saline falls to 0-1 on the season and will look to bounce back at home next Friday as they take on the Osborne Bulldogs. Hanover moves to 1-0 and will be at home next week against Clifton-Clyde.

Player of the Game: Kas Kramer

H&R Block of the Game: Branton Gosvener

Box Score

Hanover (1-0) – 6 – 6 – 6 – 16 – 34

Ell-Saline (0-1) – 0 – 16 – 0 – 0 – 16

Game Audio