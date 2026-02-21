Ell-Saline Cardinals Swept by Sterling On The Road To Finish Regular Season

Picture courtesy of Jenna Hull

The Ell-Saline Cardinals and the Sterling Black Bears were both looking to finish the regular season with wins as the teams were set to do battle in Sterling Friday night. The lady Black Bears came out on top as they took the girls game 47-27 before the Black Bears won the boys game 81-56

GIRLS: STERLING 47, ELL-SALINE 27

It was a slow moving first quarter as Ell-Saline struggled offensively as Sterling struggled to figure out the lady Card zone defense. Aleya Ravenstein figured it out late in the quarter as she knocked down 6 quick points to give Sterling a 10-4 after one quarter of play.

Ell-Saline continued to struggle in the 2nd quarter as the lady Black Bears looked to extend their lead. Sterling outscored Ell-Saline 13-2 in the frame and took a 23-6 lead into the locker room.

The lady Cards were able to get to the free throw line in the 3rd quarter as they shot 12 free throws in the quarter, making 8 of them. Ell-Saline won the quarter but still trailed 33-18 going into the final eight minutes.

It was a back and forth quarter but Sterling outscored the lady Cards 14-9 as they cruised to a 20 point win to end the regular season.

Paisley Jensen and Aubree Stout led the way for Ell-Saline as they both knocked down 8 points in the loss.

Aleya Ravenstein finished with a game high 14 points for Sterling.

Ell-Saline finishes the regular season with a 4-17 overall record and 2-9 in Heart of America league play. The lady Cards will play their substate matchup next Thursday and they will be the 14 seed in the Smith Center region and will be on the road against Oakley. Sterling finishes the regular season with a 9-13 overall record and 5-6 in Heart of America league play. The lady Black Bears will play their substate matchup next Thursday and they will be the 12 seed in the Smith Center region and will be on the road against Hays TMP.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Paisley Jensen & Aubree Stout (8 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (4-17) – 4 – 2 – 12 – 9 / 27

STERLING (9-13) – 10 – 13 – 10 – 14 / 47

BOYS: #1-2A STERLING 81, #6-2A ELL-SALINE 56

In the night cap Sterling with a perfect regular season on the line as they used a big 2nd quarter to pull away and kept the Cardinals at bay for a 81-56 win.

It was a fast paced first quarter as both teams started on fire and it was Sterling with a slight 18-17 advantage after one.

Sterling caught fire in the 2nd quarter as they outscored Ell-Saline 29-15 in the quarter as the Black Bears started to pull away. Sterling took a 47-32 lead into the break.

The pace of Sterling offense was just too much for the Cardinals as Ell-Saline was outscored 34-24 in the final sixteen minutes. Sterling won win 81-56 and finished the regular season with a 22-0 record.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Trey Williams who finished with 15. Collin Dent (13), Reese Krone (12) and Kas Kramer (11) all found double digits for Ell-Saline.

Boston Ekart led Sterling with a game high 25 points. Blake Smith (22) and Jacob Lewis (18) also finished in double figures.

Ell-Saline finishes the regular season with a 16-5 overall record and 7-4 in Heart of America league play. The Cards will play their substate matchup next Friday and they will be the 4 seed in the Smith Center region and will be at home against Oakley. Sterling finishes the regular season with a 22-0 overall record and 11-0 in Heart of America league play. The Black Bears will play their substate matchup next Friday and they will be the 1 seed in the Smith Center region and will be at home against Hoxie.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Trey Williams (15 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (16-4) – 17 – 15 – 15 – 9 / 56

STERLING (22-0) – 18 – 29 – 14 – 20 / 81