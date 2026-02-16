Ell-Saline Cardinals Swept by Berean Academy in Last Regular Season Home Game

By Todd Senecal February 16, 2026

Picture courtesy of Diane Dowell

It was the last home game of the regular season as the Ell-Saline Cardinals welcomed the Berean Academy Warriors to Brookville. It wasn’t the night the Cardinals were looking for as the Berean Academy took the girls game 56-21 and the boys game 44-35.

GIRLS: BEREAN ACADEMY 56, ELL-SALINE 21

Berean Academy pressured the young Ell-Saline squad from the beginning as the lady Warriors raced out to a 22-6 lead after the first quarter.

Ell-Saline was able to slow down Berean a little bit in the second quarter as Paisley Jensen scored 5 in the quarter. Berean won the quarter 12-8 and took a 34-14 lead into the locker room.

The Cardinals struggled to knock down shots in the half as the lady Warriors continued to pull away. Berean Academy outscored Ell-Saline 22-7 in the 2nd half as the lady Warriors coasted to a 56-21 win.

Paisley Jensen led the way for Ell-Saline as she knocked down 10 points in the loss.

Bridget Webb and Fionna Morgan both finished with a game high 14 points for Berean.

Ell-Saline drops to 4-16 on the season and 2-8 in HOA play and will finish the regular season on Friday with a trip to Sterling to take on the lady Black Bears. Berean Academy moves to 13-6 on the season and 5-4 in HOA play and will play Tuesday night against Marion on the road.

 

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Paisley Jensen (10 Points)

 

BOX SCORE

BEREAN ACADEMY (13-6) – 22 – 12 – 13  – 9 / 56

ELL-SALINE (4-16) – 6 – 8 – 4 – 3  / 21

BOYS: #2-2A BEREAN ACADEMY 44, #6-2A ELL-SALINE 35

In the night cap the Ell-Saline Cardinals were looking to avenge an earlier loss to Berean Academy. The Cardinals fell to the Warriors 45-27 in the championship game of the Eli J. Walter Invitational in Elbing on January 23rd. Ell-Saline kept it much closer this go around but the #2 team in the state in 2A left Brookville with a 44-35 win.

The game got off to a slow start for both teams as they were trying to figure each other out. Berean led just 8-4 after the first quarter.

It was much of the same in the 2nd quarter as it was more back and forth. Jace Unruh for Berean scored 5 in the quarter as the Warriors outscored Cardinals 12-7 and took a 20-11 lead into halftime.

Collin Dent and the Cardinals started the 2nd half on fire as Dent scored all 7 of his points in the quarter including 2 big threes. The Cardinals pulled themselves with 2 at 22-20, before Berean went on a 10-2 run to finish the quarter with a 32-22 lead.

Ell-Saline fought hard in the 4th quarter and won the quarter 13-12 but damage had already been done as Berean Academy won its 17th game of the season with a 44-35 victory.

The difference in the game was the free throw shooting, Berean attempted 20 free throws knocking down 16 of them while Ell-Saline shot 11 and making 6 of them.

Ell-Saline was led in scoring on the evening by Trey Williams who finished with a game high 11. Reese Krone (10) also found double digits for Ell-Saline.

Jace Unruh knocked down a team high 10 for the Warriors in the win.

Ell-Saline drops to 16-4 on the season and 7-3 in HOA play and will finish the regular season on Friday with a trip to Sterling to take on the #1 team in 2A and defending state champs the Sterling Black Bears. Berean Academy moves to 17-2 on the season and 8-1 in HOA play and will play Tuesday night against Marion on the road.

 

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Trey Williams (11 Points)

 

BOX SCORE

BEREAN ACADEMY (17-2) – 8 – 12 – 11  – 12 / 44

ELL-SALINE (16-4) – 4 – 7 – 11 – 13  / 35

 