Ell-Saline Cardinals Blank Bennington On Homecoming Night

Photo courtesy of Colten Southern

It was homecoming night in Brookville as the Ell-Saline Cardinals welcomed the Bennington Bulldogs to town in an 8-M1 district 5 matchup that ended at halftime with the Cardinals coasting to a 58-0 win.

Ell-Saline scored early and often as they got on the board first with 10:25 left in the first quarter as senior fullback Branton Gosvener powered in from 2 yards out that put the Cardinals up 8-0 and they never looked back.

The Cardinals turned the ball over on downs on their next offensive possession but got it right back after a turnover by Bennington. Ell-Saline marched right down the field and senior quarterback Julian Roche found the endzone on a 5 yard touchdown plunge and the Cardinals led 14-0.

Ell-Saline was able to score one more time in the quarter with :30 left in the quarter as Branton Gosvener scored again as he broke tackles and stiff armed defenders on his way to a big 42-yard touchdown run and it was 22-0 Cardinals after the 1st quarter.

It did not take long for the Cardinals to score again as with 11:35 left in the half Julian Roche found the edge as he tight roped the sideline on his way to a 36 yard touchdown and his 2nd one of the evening and it was 30-0 Cardinals.

After a Bulldogs fumble senior running back Jaxsen Seed needed just one play to find paydirt from 15 yards out and it was 38-0 Ell-Saline.

Ell-Saline continue to pile it on as Julian Roche used his arm to find junior wide receiver on a 52 yard pitch and catch and it was 44-0.

The Cardinals scored twice more before the end of the first half as Jaxsen Seed got his 2nd rushing touchdown of the night before Julian Roche sealed the game with his 3rd rushing touchdown of the night as he fooled the officials on the fake even.

Colter Smith would intercept a Bennington pass with 1-30 left in the game as it was the 4th turnover of the game for the Bulldogs. Julian Roche for the second week in a row was able to kneel out the final seconds as the Cardinals coasted to a 58-0 victory.

With the win, Ell-Saline moves to 3-3 on the season and 2-0 is district 5 play and will on the road next Friday as they travel to Mankato to take on Rock Hills to continue district play. Bennington drops to 1-5 on the season and 0-3 in district play and will be at home next Friday against Canton-Galva in a non-district matchup.

City Plumbing, Heating and HVAC Player of the Game: Julian Roche

Homecoming King Candidates

Julian Roche

Luke Walker

Maddox Moore

Homecoming King: Julian Roche

Homecoming Queen Candidates

Rio Rairden

Emily Porter

Bret Hecker

Homecoming Queen: Emily Porter

Radio Rebroadcast