Ell-Saline bounces back against Osborne

The Ell-Saline Cardinals and the Osborne Bulldogs were both ranked and both lost last week entering Friday nights matchup. It was the Cardinals prevailing with huge games from juniors Reese Krone and Kas Kramer. According to the media rankings the Cardinals were ranked #10 in 8-man D1 and Osborne was ranked #5 in 8-man D2. It was the Ell-Saline Cardinals leading the whole way and picking up their first win on the season.

The Cardinals would strike for the first two touchdowns of the game. The first, a 5-yd touchdown pass from quarterback Reese Krone to tight end Trey Williams, Then as time would expire to end the 1st quarter Kas Kramer would scamper in from 60 yards out to put the Cardinals up 12-0 after the 1st quarter.

Osborne would cut the lead in half with 8:29 left to go till halftime as quarterback Dalton Garman would find tight end Hunter Howell from 11 yards out.

The Cardinals would answer right back as Krone would throw his 2nd passing touchdown on the game, this time finding Kas Kramer wide open over the middle for a 47-yard touchdown.

Osborne would not go away easy though as Hunter Howell would add a rushing touchdown to his stat line as he would run it in from the 4-yard line and the Cardinal lead was back to 4, 18-14.

Ell-Saline would add another touchdown before the half as Reese Krone would use his legs as a he would find the end zone on a QB scramble from the 24-yard line.

On the ensuing kickoff the Bulldogs Hunter Howell would complete the hat trick this time returning the kickoff 75 yards to paydirt with just :19 till halftime. Ell-Saline would cling to a 4 point leading as they would head into the locker room with a 24-20 lead.

The Ell-Saline defense would prevail in the 2nd half as they would hold the Bulldogs to zero points in the final 2 quarters.

For the Cardinals offense in the 3rd quarter Reese Krone would add his 3rd passing touchdown of the night to Lucas Correa this time from 22-yards out. Then after a 6 minute drive Reese Krone would find the endzone one more time as he would plunge in from 1-yard out for the final score of the ballgame. Ell-Saline would cruise to a 38-20 victory.

With the win the Cardinals move to 1-1 on the season and will be back at home next Thursday to take on the Norwich Eagles in their last non district game. Osborne falls to 0-2 and will be at home against a tough Victoria team next Friday.

Player of the Game: Reese Krone/Kas Kramer

H&R Block of the Game: Jaxson Seed

Box Score

Osborne (0-2) – 0- 20 – 0 – 0 / 20

Ell-Saline (1-1) – 12 – 12 – 6 – 8 / 38