Ell-Saline Athlete Signs With Nebraska

A student athlete from Ell-Saline will continue his academic and athletic career at the next level. Brogan Rowley on Friday signed a scholarship to compete and study at the University of Nebraska.

Rowley is a multi-sport athlete at Ell-Saline who excels on the track team as a high jumper. This past spring he was one of just two juniors in Kansas to join the 7-foot club, meaning he cleared 7 feet.

Rowley also excels at basketball, and with his leaping ability is notorious for his dunks. On a monstrous dunk in 2023 he broke a backboard during a game in Brookville, spider-webbing the whole thing. The game had to quickly move to the old gym to continue.

Rowley will join the Cornhusker track team when he graduates from Ell-Saline this May.