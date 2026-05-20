Eisenhower Inspired Play Performance Planned

According to the organization, “The Well-Lit Shadow” was inspired by archival materials and historical documents from the Eisenhower Presidential Library archives. This fictional dramatic work transforms history into a dynamic, live theatrical experience. The production will take place in the Eisenhower Presidential Library building auditorium, bringing the archives to life on stage.

Performance Dates and Times:

Friday, May 22, 2026 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 23, 2026 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 24, 2026 – 2 p.m.

Seats are free, but reservations are required. You can reserve tickets here:www.eventbrite.com/e/the-well-lit-shadow-tickets-1984481572805.

The play was developed as part of the America 250 celebration and showcases the creativity and artistry of K-State students and faculty. The 2026 programming season is dedicated to celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

Join them throughout the year as they examine President Eisenhower’s top accomplishments in the continual pursuit of a more perfect Union. These programs are all made possible courtesy of The Eisenhower Foundation.