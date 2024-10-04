Education Foundation Hosts Fall Breakfast

Great music from the Salina Central Jazz Combo greeted guests at the Salina Country Club as they gathered for the Salina Education Foundation Fall Breakfast in late September. Guests were delighted to hear information about grant projects from students and teachers from Salina South, Cottonwood Elementary, and Salina Central.

According to the foundation, Kingston Montgomery and MJ White, both students at South High School, attended the event with Elizabeth Burke, South High School’s Library Media Specialist. South High School has the distinct honor of hosting a visit this month from author Meg Medina, the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature. The grant they received has helped provide additional books for the Cougar Common Read. Each student at Salina South received a copy of Meg Medina’s book for all to read and participate in activities throughout September and October. Kinston and MJ highlighted the significant impact this grant has had on our school community, stating, “This one grant built so many connections throughout our school” and “When students are given the opportunity to discuss topics that resonate with their own experiences, it can diminish the fear of stigma and rejection. It is also inspiring to witness a character like Piddy from the novel navigate challenges through support and accountability.”

Cottonwood Elementary students were on hand with their teachers Tessa Yungeberg and Pam Hodson to speak about their partnership with residents at Presbyterian Manor. Last spring, 3rd graders interviewed residents at Presbyterian Manor to write essays and create presentations on the history of their interview partners. This intergenerational collaboration fostered personal and academic growth for the students, and relationships developed from this beautiful experience. Students Imogen, Raegan, and Isabella spoke about their experiences interviewing and preparing for their presentations. Barbara King and Amy Kennedy from Presbyterian Manor also talked about their perspectives and the beautiful relationships formed with the students. SEF is proud to have been a part of this wonderful experience for both Cottonwood students and the residents at Presbyterian Manor!

The third grant featured at the Fall Breakfast was from Salina Central. Guillermo Rodriguez and his Jazz Combo students helped to demonstrate the Yamaha HD-300 Harmony Director. It is a valuable tool for music educators that offers powerful ear training and makes class time more efficient. Guests not only got to hear great music from the Salina Central Jazz Combo but also were treated to the live demonstration.

Salina Education Foundation’s Executive Director, Kate Lindsay, thanked the donors and business sponsors. The presentations helped to demonstrate how the SEF grants help to create partnerships with the community and parents. The three highlighted grants were only a sampling of the many great projects in USD 305. These opportunities and experiences happen only because of the kind generosity of Salina Education Foundation donors.

The annual breakfast honors donors to the foundation and shares the work their donations make possible. Salina Education Foundation’s grants and scholarships are funded through the generosity of donors from the community, including USD 305 Teachers & Staff, Business Partners, Charitable Foundations, and individuals committed to providing enhanced educational experiences for students.

Salina Education Foundation is governed by a volunteer board of trustees. Established in 1987, it endeavors to promote and support educational excellence by providing resources to enhance opportunities for the students and staff of Salina’s public schools.

_ _ _

Photo via Salina Education Foundation