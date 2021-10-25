Salina, KS

Eagle Scout Project Benefits Ballfields

Todd PittengerOctober 25, 2021

Those who use the fields at Salina’s Bill Burke Park will benefit from the hard work of a Boy Scout who completed a service project as part of his requirements to become an Eagle Scout.

According to Salina Parks and Recreation, a project initiated by Sabian Mills, an Eagle Scout who is a senior at Salina Central High School, was recently completed .The project consisted of installing bat racks for all eight baseball fields, which includes sixteen dugouts, at Bill Burke, located in east Salina.

Recreation Superintendent Scheele said “as a former baseball player in the Salina Parks & Recreation Baseball league, Sabian approached me about the possibilities of doing an Eagle Scout project at Bill Burke to give back to the community.  We welcome these community partnerships by strengthening the student and the facility while maintaining budget. The finished product looks great. They are also durable to hopefully serve many youth baseball/softball players to come!”

Mills is also pleased with the finished product. He said “it turned out much better than I originally thought. I’ve always thought [Bill Burke Park] needed bat racks to help make it look better for events like baseball tournaments. With Travis’ help, along with Eagle Scoutmasters and friends, the end result came out very well. I think it helps make the park look more presentable.”

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned this rank after a lengthy review process.

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

 

 

