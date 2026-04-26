Dry Conditions Push KS Wheat to Early Finish

Fields that once showed promise across Kansas are now telling a different story as the 2025-26 wheat crop faces drought pressure. After a strong start last fall, producers are now managing a crop under drought stress, temperature swings and emerging stressors across the state.

According to the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas wheat entered dormancy in good condition, supported by timely fall moisture and strong stand establishment. At that time, 62% of the crop was rated good to excellent. By mid-April, that rating had dropped sharply, showing a steady decline tied primarily to dry conditions across much of Kansas.

The lack of spring rainfall has acted as a key factor in that shift. Over the 90-day period ending April 15, much of western Kansas received less than an inch of precipitation, with some areas reporting as little as a quarter inch. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than half of the state (52.94%) is classified as D1, or moderate drought, or worse, with large portions of western and central Kansas in D2, or severe drought. Those regions account for the vast majority of production, with roughly 93.8% of Kansas wheat acres located in central and western Kansas and another 4.2% in the southeast.

These conditions are not just localized to Kansas. A sharp turnaround in the U.S. Drought Monitor highlights how quickly conditions have worsened. The January 27 map showed much of Oklahoma already in drought, with portions of Nebraska and northern Texas also trending dry, while Kansas and eastern Colorado still held adequate moisture. By April 7, the picture had shifted dramatically. Oklahoma was fully in drought, much of it classified as extreme, with similar conditions stretching into southwestern Nebraska. The Texas Panhandle fell largely into severe drought, while western Kansas and eastern Colorado were almost entirely covered by moderate to severe drought or abnormally dry conditions.

March and April are critical months for wheat development following dormancy, and without adequate moisture, stress on the crop has increased.

Dry conditions are not only limiting yield potential, but they are accelerating growth. Under drought stress, wheat can shift into a “drought escape” response, speeding up development in an effort to produce grain before moisture is depleted. That process shortens the grain fill period and can reduce yield potential, resulting in smaller kernels, lighter test weights and, in more severe cases, blank heads.

In some areas, the lack of moisture has been extreme. Data from the Kansas Mesonet shows Stanton County has gone 102 days without measurable precipitation, Scott County 104 days and Hamilton County as many as 150 days, underscoring the severity of conditions in western Kansas.

“It’s unfortunate, because we had what we thought was a quite promising-looking crop,” Gilpin said. “From a maturity standpoint, this crop closely resembles the wheat crop of 2012. That crop was harvested early, beginning around the end of May.”

For Kansas producers, those wider trends are showing up differently depending on location. Fields in central and eastern Kansas that received scattered moisture are holding on better, while western Kansas continues to face more severe drought conditions and increased stress.

“Drought years like this reiterate the differences between continuous and fallow wheat. They are two different crops. The continuous wheat in the area is burning up, while the fallow has continued to hang on,” said Chris Tanner, President of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers. “If we receive moisture in the next weeks, the fallow wheat has a chance to make it to harvest, where the insurance adjustments are starting to be made on continuous wheat in the area.”

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act includes language aimed at clarifying how crop insurance treats fallow and continuous wheat, an issue that has gained urgency in drought years like 2026. Historically, many producers have had to insure these acres together under enterprise units, despite the clear agronomic and yield differences between the two systems. The OBBBA provision supports allowing fallow and continuous wheat to be treated as separate risk categories, which would give producers an accurate reflection of production risk and possible losses. For Kansas growers, where moisture availability often determines the success or failure of a crop, this is especially important, as continuous wheat typically carries a higher drought risk than wheat following fallow.

“As two different crops, they should be able to be insured separately. We’ve taken this issue to the national level, where the separation of enterprise units by fallow and continuous has received support in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” said Tanner.

Concerns around freeze damage and disease surfaced this spring, and those issues have compounded the ongoing lack of moisture. In drought conditions like these, yield losses are driven primarily by limited soil moisture and advanced crop maturity, making it more susceptible to late spring freeze events.

With little relief in the forecast, the Kansas wheat crop is moving rapidly toward an early harvest window. For many producers, the focus has shifted from maximizing yield to salvaging what remains, as drought continues to define the 2026 growing season.

Kansas Wheat History to reference past crop years.