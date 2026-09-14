Norris Sworn-In to City Commission

A man who spent 10 years as the USD 305 Superintendent of Schools, from 1994 – 2004, was formally sworn-in Monday to fill a vacant seat on the Salina City Commission.
Back on August 24th commissioners elected Gary Norris to fill the seat vacated by commissioner and vice mayor Jerry Ivey back in July.
Over 30 people submitted applications to fill the commission position. Among the applicants are a former state senator, a former Salina Mayor, a former Saline County Commissioner, a former USD 305 School Superintendent, a former USD 305 school board member, a Salina pastor, and multiple other interested citizens.
- Andreas Leiblen
- April Decker
- Arlander Johnson III
- Ben Windholz
- Brian Weisel
- Chad Farber
- Dean Klenda
- Diana Frobenius
- Gabriel Levinson
- Garry Waldren
- Gary Norris
- Haley Helzer
- James Lewis
- Jen Moran
- John Magee
- John Price
- Kala Tague- Hurde
- Karl Ryan
- Kevin Korb
- Kimberly Klucas
- Mark Bandre
- Mark Haase
- Marty Weaver
- Michael Curtiss
- Mike Robben
- Randall Hardy
- Scott Mccready
- Shalonda Smith
- Teresa Goering
- Terry Hill
- Toni Keller
Ivey was first elected to a four-year term in November of 2023, and began serving on the city commission in January of 2024. Norris will now finish that term.
Following his retirement as school superintendent Norris has worked as a realtor, and is a co-founder of ReUseIt Salina, a non-profit center that reuses and repurposed construction materiel.