Norris Sworn-In to City Commission

A man who spent 10 years as the USD 305 Superintendent of Schools, from 1994 – 2004, was formally sworn-in Monday to fill a vacant seat on the Salina City Commission.

Back on August 24th commissioners elected Gary Norris to fill the seat vacated by commissioner and vice mayor Jerry Ivey back in July.

Over 30 people submitted applications to fill the commission position. Among the applicants are a former state senator, a former Salina Mayor, a former Saline County Commissioner, a former USD 305 School Superintendent, a former USD 305 school board member, a Salina pastor, and multiple other interested citizens.

Here is the complete pool of applicants: Here is the complete pool of applicants:

Andreas Leiblen

April Decker

Arlander Johnson III

Ben Windholz

Brian Weisel

Chad Farber

Dean Klenda

Diana Frobenius

Gabriel Levinson

Garry Waldren

Gary Norris

Haley Helzer

James Lewis

Jen Moran

John Magee

John Price

Kala Tague- Hurde

Karl Ryan

Kevin Korb

Kimberly Klucas

Mark Bandre

Mark Haase

Marty Weaver

Michael Curtiss

Mike Robben

Randall Hardy

Scott Mccready

Shalonda Smith

Teresa Goering

Terry Hill

Toni Keller

Ivey was first elected to a four-year term in November of 2023, and began serving on the city commission in January of 2024. Norris will now finish that term.

Following his retirement as school superintendent Norris has worked as a realtor, and is a co-founder of ReUseIt Salina, a non-profit center that reuses and repurposed construction materiel.