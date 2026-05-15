Driver Hurt in Crash

A rural Saline County woman was transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning.

Captain Jim Hughes from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News first responders were called to a crash at 7:21 in the morning Thursday, southeast of Salina at the intersection of Kipp Road and E Hobbs Creek Road.

According to Hughes, 23-year-old Angeline Cabral was driving a Mercedes SUV, and failed to stop at a stop sign. She struck a Toyota Camry.

Cabral was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The 37-year-old driver of the Camry and his 4-year-old son were checked out at the scene by EMS. They were not transported to the hospital.

Hughes says Cabral was ticketed for a stop sign violation.