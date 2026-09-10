Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic Planned

A drive-thru flu vaccination clinic is planned.

According to Salina Regional Health Center, they will offer influenza (flu) vaccines to all community members six-months or older during a Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, October 3, at COMCARE Ohio, 2090 S. Ohio Street, Salina. Vehicles will enter the COMCARE parking lot on Wayne Avenue to park and receive the flu vaccine. Vehicles will exit the clinic onto Ohio Street.

The Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent vaccine will be available for those age 65 and older who have never had an allergic reaction to the flu vaccine. Standard doses also are available. A non-egg-based flu vaccine will be available for individuals with egg allergies.

Medical students from the University of Kansas School of Medicine – Salina Campus and Salina Area Technical College will be assisting Salina Regional Health Center employees led by nurse practitioner Jettie Leger, APRN. Patrons will need to bring their insurance card and also bring a vaccination card if their job requires proof of receiving a flu shot.

The ideal time to obtain a flu vaccine is the beginning of October, or no later than the end of October, for optimal coverage according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the event of bad weather, the flu vaccinations will be administered inside COMCARE Ohio.