Domestic Dispute Leads to Woman Hospitalized

A woman was hospitalized, after a man physically abused her at a home.

Salina Police Captain David Villanueva tells KSAL News yesterday morning a 34-year old female victim and a 30-year old male suspect, were in a domestic dispute in the 400 block of Missouri. Allegedly, the couple was arguing and as the argument escalated, the man started punching and choking the woman.

The victim ran away from the residence and called authorities. When police arrived, the woman was crying and did not have a shirt which was ripped off. Authorities indicated injuries on her face and transported the victim to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

Police arrested suspect, Anthony Bishop without incident. He is facing charges of:

Aggravated Domestic Battery

Criminal Damage to Property

Criminal Restraint

The victim was recently released from the hospital.