Dining Event to Help Family

A dining fund-raising event to support the family of a 41-year-old woman who was hit and killed while crossing a street in Salina is planned for Tuesday evening.

Audrey Rutherford lost her life on October 7th after being hit by and SUV while in a crosswalk at the intersection of 9th St and Elm St. The 41-year-old leaves behind her husband and four daughters. The youngest is only 7.

A special “Night Out At Spangles” fundraiser event is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, to help raise funds for her husband, David, and their four daughters.

Known as a devoted mother, wife, and caring community member, Audrey often donated clothes and stuffed animals to families in need. She also worked for delivery services like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart to assist community members who lacked transportation to pick up their own meals and groceries.

Together for 20 years and married for eight, Audrey and her husband loved spending quality time outdoors with their family, frequently visiting local spots like Indian Rock Park.

In addition to her husband and daughters, Audrey leaves behind eight grandchildren and her beloved dog.

To help ease the financial and emotional strain on the family following this sudden loss, Spangles restaurant located on South 9th Street is hosting an event Tuesday evening. From 5PM till 8PM customers simply need to mention they are there in honor of Audrey when ordering or paying. Staff will set aside a designated receipt for guests to sign, and 20% of all matching sales will go directly to David and his daughters.

Community members are encouraged to attend, share a meal, and show their support for the Rutherford family.