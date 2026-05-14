Diamond Baseball League, Salina Sliders Coming to Dean Evans Stadium

Summer collegiate baseball is returning to Salina.

In its inaugural season, the Diamond Baseball League (DBL) is bringing the Salina Sliders to town. The roster will feature players from a variety of collegiate levels, including NAIA, junior college, and NCAA Division II and III programs.

Founded by Ralph Nelson, Matt Perry and Bill Davidson, the DBL consists of six teams across Kansas, Nebraska and Missouri. Alongside the Sliders are the Fremont Moo, Grand Island Fightin’ Cranes, Hastings Sodbusters, Jefferson City Renegades and Sedalia Steamers. Each team will play a 48-game regular season before the league crowns its first-ever champion in the playoffs.

Summer collegiate baseball mirrors the experience of the minor leagues for players, fans and the community alike.

For players, it offers valuable opportunities to develop through consistent at-bats and innings on the mound before returning to their college programs in the fall.

Fans and community members can expect in-game entertainment, promotions and special events throughout the summer. One of the Sliders’ featured initiatives will be a ‘Non-Profit of the Night’, giving local organizations a designated space at Dean Evans Stadium to connect with the community, raise funds and share their mission.

Other game day events include ‘Read around the bases’, a program that encourages local elementary students to study and read more books. Students will be provided with two tickets for themselves and a guardian to attend a Sliders game, take pictures on the field and after the game, run around the base paths. ‘Read around the bases’ comes to Dean Evans Stadium June 3rd, 10th and 17th.

Director of Ticketing for the Sliders, Jacob Simpson, tells KSAL that a teacher’s appreciation night and Rolling Hills Zoo night are in the works as well.

During games, fans may recognize several names of players from local high schools and a few Kansas Wesleyan University Coyotes on the field.

Salina Central seniors Bodie Rodriguez, Grayton Gross and Oscar Perez will play for the Sliders along with Smoky Valley’s Ty Heitschmidt. Rodriguez, Gross and Perez are all attending Butler Community College in the fall.

Gabe Jackson, Brody Farthing and Thomas Pyland from Kansas Wesleyan have also signed with the Sliders.

The DBL and the Sliders are committed to creating a seamless experience for players throughout the summer. Road trips will be made on charter buses, and players will stay in prepaid hotels for all away games.

For out-of-state players, housing will be provided through local host families. Families can choose to host one player or multiple players and will receive benefits for their support, including free tickets to Sliders home games. The Sliders are still seeking host families, and those interested in volunteering still have time to get involved.

Matt Elliott will serve as the Sliders’ head coach, bringing more than 20 years of head coaching experience at the high school, NCAA Division II and NAIA levels.

Elliott is no stranger to Salina, having previously coached the Salina Blue Jays of the Walter Johnson League in 2007. He said the memories of that summer, combined with the Diamond Baseball League’s commitment to the community and quality baseball, sparked his interest in returning.

“When I saw how people were coming out to see baseball and really enjoy it on a summer night at Dean Evans, I thought, ‘This is nice, this is putting it all together,’” Elliott said. “Now I’ve seen a rebirth with a league (DBL) that is committed to bringing back that same kind of product.”

Elliott is confident fans will enjoy their time attending Sliders games this summer.

“I believe the community will come out and enjoy a good baseball product with a good family atmosphere… they’ve already proven that to me,” Elliott said.

From General Manager Ben Castleberry- “The Sliders are excited to bring competitive baseball to the city of Salina. We are looking forward to seeing the fans out at Dean Evans Stadium.”

The first of 26 Sliders’ home games is set for May 29th. The complete schedule is available below or on their website.